The search took place at an address on Annesley Road yesterday, Monday, following concerns raised on local social media groups.

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team said: “As with all the Ashfield NPT premises searches, we have been considering seeking a premises closure order and any information connected to this address reported either to the police or via Crimestoppers will be gratefully received.

Police carried out a search warrant at a Hucknall address suspected of being linked to drug dealing

“In relation to this specific property, we are pleased to say the landlord has been proactive and supportive of resolving issues stemming from the address and we hope to be able to provide a more permanent update in the next seven to 10 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement