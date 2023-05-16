Police search Hucknall property with suspected drug dealing links
Police have carried out an early morning search warrant on a Hucknall property suspected of having links to drug-dealing and stolen goods.
The search took place at an address on Annesley Road yesterday, Monday, following concerns raised on local social media groups.
Investigations are ongoing.
Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team said: “As with all the Ashfield NPT premises searches, we have been considering seeking a premises closure order and any information connected to this address reported either to the police or via Crimestoppers will be gratefully received.
“In relation to this specific property, we are pleased to say the landlord has been proactive and supportive of resolving issues stemming from the address and we hope to be able to provide a more permanent update in the next seven to 10 days.
“As always, it is only with your support and reporting we will have the evidence and information to obtain warrants and take enforcement action, so please keep reporting.”