News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Police search Hucknall property with suspected drug dealing links

Police have carried out an early morning search warrant on a Hucknall property suspected of having links to drug-dealing and stolen goods.

By John Smith
Published 16th May 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:18 BST

The search took place at an address on Annesley Road yesterday, Monday, following concerns raised on local social media groups.

Investigations are ongoing.

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team said: “As with all the Ashfield NPT premises searches, we have been considering seeking a premises closure order and any information connected to this address reported either to the police or via Crimestoppers will be gratefully received.

Police carried out a search warrant at a Hucknall address suspected of being linked to drug dealingPolice carried out a search warrant at a Hucknall address suspected of being linked to drug dealing
Police carried out a search warrant at a Hucknall address suspected of being linked to drug dealing
Most Popular
Read More
Nottinghamshire Police supporting week of action against knife crime

“In relation to this specific property, we are pleased to say the landlord has been proactive and supportive of resolving issues stemming from the address and we hope to be able to provide a more permanent update in the next seven to 10 days.

“As always, it is only with your support and reporting we will have the evidence and information to obtain warrants and take enforcement action, so please keep reporting.”