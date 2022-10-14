The Ashfield Independents politician, 29, was found guilty of harassment without violence and careless driving during two trials at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court last month.

During sentencing for both cases yesterday, he was handed a 12-month community order and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay the victims £500 each as compensation, a £95 surcharge, costs of £1,000 and a fine of £570, while six points were added to his driving licence.

Coun Tom Hollis.

Calls have since been made for Coun Hollis to resign from his positions on Ashfield District Council member for Huthwaite and Brierley and Nottinghamshire County Council member for Sutton West.

He is also Ashfield council portfolio holder for housing, a position the Ashfield Independents have confirmed he still holds.

This comes despite Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), county council leader, calling for Hollis and the Ashfield Independents to ‘do the right thing’.

An Ashfield Independents spokesman said: “The court has made a judgement and Tom has accepted this and will now serve his sentence giving back to the community.

“The incidents were more than two years ago in a time of high pressure.

"Since then, Tom has matured and will now continue his job – serving his beloved communities of Carsic, Huthwaite and Sutton.”

Coun Bradley said he was ‘deeply disappointed’ Hollis would be staying on in office.

If Hollis had been handed a three-month custodial sentence, even as a suspended sentence, he would automatically have been removed from his positions on both councils.

Coun Bradley said: “His behaviour has been disgraceful, he is not fit for public office.

“He cannot be removed, but he could and should resign.

"I’m calling on Hollis to do the right thing and step down.

“He is not a suitable person to be a county councillor when our core responsibilities are to look after the most vulnerable adults and children in our communities.

"He should resign immediately.

“If he will not do so, the only disciplinary routes available are through his political party, the Ashfield Independents.

“If Hollis was a Conservative member, he would be expelled, he would no longer sit as a Conservative at any council – and certainly not one that I lead – and he would be removed from all positions of responsibility, in accordance with our party’s rules.

“I don’t know what the Ashfield Independents’ disciplinary rules are or if they have any, but these actions – expulsion from the party and being sacked from all positions of responsibility – are my minimum expectation and the public’s minimum expectation.

“He should not be selected by the Ashfield Independents for any future elections.

"He should not be eligible to speak for them on any subject or receive additional taxpayer-funded allowances through their offices.

“Anything less than this level of disciplinary action is unacceptable.”

A county council spokesman said: “The sentence given to Coun Hollis does not meet the legal threshold for disqualification from office, which is a custodial sentence of three months or more.

“Therefore, he remains county councillor for Sutton West.”