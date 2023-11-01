Ashfield man ‘came out of nowhere’ after 15 years to violently threaten ex-partner

An Ashfield man who frightened his estranged ex-partner and their son with violent threats after a 15-year absence has been ordered to tackle his boozing, a court has heard.

Damien Hudson, formerly of Annesely Woodhouse, hadn’t been in touch with the woman since 2008, but sent voicemails in April that said: “I will get someone to stab your brother – don’t f*** with me.

"I know some boys from Lincoln who will smash your house.

"I will shoot you – you can call the police because that's what I'm going to do - I have a licence.”

He also made false allegations that her current partner was abusing her, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

The voicemails, sent over a few days, ‘didn't make much sense’ as he was under the influence of alcohol.

In a statement his ex-partner said she ‘felt mentally abused by him and decided to leave when I couldn’t handle it any more.’

She said the messages left her ‘continuously on edge’ and their son changed his name by deed poll ‘because he was so scared of him.’

The court heard Hudson has 24 previous convictions for 43 offences dating back to 1998 for burglary.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: “There was no contact since 2008.

"I think the relationship was quite poor.

"He has severe learning difficulties and alcohol problems.

“He would say it began when his son got in touch with him and he received threats from the other side of the family.

"He was drinking when he made these calls.

"He struggles to empathise because of his learning difficulties.

“Of course they are very serious offences.

"I don’t think he would cope with an immediate prison sentence.”

Hudson, aged 38, of no fixed address and formerly of Wesley Street, Annesley Woodhouse, admitted harassment - put in fear of violence, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on October 11.

Sentencing was adjourned until November 1, when district judge Gillian Young told him: “The voice notes were extremely threatening.

"They appeared to come out of nowhere after years of non-contact.”

She imposed a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation activity days and placed him on a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.

He was fined £100 with a £144 surcharge and £85 costs.