Assault, drugs and driving offences among Hucknall and Bulwell cases up before magistrates

Carl Wainwright, 57, of Loughton Crescent, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to assaulting Angela Wainright by beating her and was fined £692, plus £85 costs and a £69 victim surcharge.

Harvey Greer, 25, of Christchurch Road, Hucknall, was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Mark Atkins 50, of Totnes Close, Hucknall, had his licence endorsed with three points and was fined £40, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to doing 40mph in a 30mph zone on Bestwood Road in Bulwell.

The cases were all heard at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Ben Bonser, 34, of Langdown Close, Bulwell, pleaded not guilty – and was found not guilty – of driving without insurance, but guilty to driving without a licence and was fined £40, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

Liam Dirs, 30, of Ladbrooke Crescent, Highbury Vale, was banned from driving for a year, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Gulabib Abrahini, 46, of Springhead Court, Bulwell admitted doing 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A6191 Southwell Road West and was fined £220, ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and had three points put on his licence.

Tremayne Bryan, 29, of Deal Gardens, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to doing 46mph in a 30mph zone on Bestwood Road in Bulwell and was fined £80, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and had four points put on his licence.

Duane Cook, 40, of Courtleet Way, Bulwell, admitted driving without insurance and was fined £56, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and had six points put on his licence.

John Shaw, 54, of Bulwell Lane, Highbury Vale, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and was fined £120, plus £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.