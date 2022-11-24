Operation Reacher teams joined Gedling and Bulwell neighbourhood policing officers in smashing through the front door of a property on Merchant Street, Bulwell.

Acting on intelligence about the use and supply of drugs to the community, the teams stormed the property on November 22, shortly after 8am.

Along with the makeshift spear and axe, three rooms full of cannabis plants were also uncovered along with bypassed electricity being used to support the grows.

Three rooms full of cannabis plants were found.

Photos taken at the scene show the extent of the sophisticated grow with examining officers stating it could have been harvested in a matter of days and sold on the streets.

A teenager aged 17 was arrested at the scene on suspicion of production of cannabis, abstraction of electricity and cultivation of cannabis.

He has released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

Officers recovered an axe from the property in Bulwell.

Sergeant Zoey Price, frmo Nottinghamshire Police’s City North Operation Reacher team, said: “This is still an ongoing investigation, but this result has not only taken drugs off our streets, but also two dangerous weapons.

“There is never an excuse to have these types of weapons in your home and if found we will always take robust action to confiscate them.

“Weapons and the supply of drugs can have an utterly devastating impact on our communities and bring with it violence, anti-social behaviour, and exploitation which is why we work extremely hard to put a stop to criminal activity and keep the public safe.”

“I want to encourage anyone who believes drug activity is taking place in their area or ever notices anything suspicious to please get in touch with us and report it – your information can sometimes be the final piece of evidence we need in an investigation.