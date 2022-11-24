The party held the Hucknall Central seat at this week’s by-election, called following the death of death of Jim Blagden, who died in July from cancer.

Care assistant Nick Parvin, of Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall, won the seat for Ashfield Independents with 710 voties, 54.5 per cent of those cast.

Labour’s John Wilkinson, a former councillor himself, of Ashfield district, finished second, with 397 votes, 30.5 per cent of those case.

Coun Nick Parvin, left, with Coun Lee Waters.

Conservative candidate Jan Lees, a community champion, of Munks Avenue, Hucknall, finished third, with 195 votes, 15 per cent of those cast.

Turnout was just 23.6 per cent, with 1,307 votes cast.

Before the election Coun Parvin said: “Fighting to make Hucknall a safer place is a big priority.

“As a council, we are already improving CCTV and delivering results that make Hucknall a safer place.”

The result leaves Ashfield Council with 28 Ashfield Independents members, three Conservative councillors – Coun Chris Baron, Coun Kevin Rostance and Coun Phil Rostance, all representing Hucknall West – two Independents and two Labour representatives in Coun Lauren Mitchell and Coun Keir Morrison, both representing Hucknall South.

The by-election was dogged by controversy, with six Ashfield Independents councillors arrested by police as part of an ongoing fraud probe last week – the party has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Wilkinson called for an immediate independent investigation into the activities of those involved and that they be suspended until investigations are complete.

He said: “Given the proximity of an important by-election in Hucknall, it is essential the authority overseeing such elections is seen to be robustly defending the probity of all election activity.”

The Tories said the incident should be investigated by the local government ombudsman, but the Ashfield Independents dismissed the accusations and accused the Conservatives of “political mischief”.

Coun Lee Waters, Ashfield Independents member for Hucknall North, said: “This could have been spent on extra CCTV, continued improvements to our parks or paid to help food banks in a time of national crisis.”