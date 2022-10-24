When announcing their candidate for the vote next month, the Independents, Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, was quoted in the Dispatch online as saying:

“The £12,000 cost of the by-election that the Labour Party have asked for is frustrating.

"This could have been spent on extra CCTV, continued improvements to our parks or paid to help food banks in a time of national crisis.”

Labour have hit back at claims by the Ashfield Independents that the upcoming Hucknall Central by-election will cost £12,000

However, Labour members have immediately denounced this a ‘blatant lie’.

The party said: “It did not take long.

“On the very day nominations opened for the Hucknall Central by-election, the Ashfield Independents are delivering leaflets containing a blatant lie.

“They are claiming that Hucknall Labour are costing taxpayers £12,000 to pay for a by-election that could have been spent on local amenities.

“But in their own budget for 2022-23, the Ashfield Independents allocated an ‘ear-marked reserve’ for elections of £118,000 at March 2022 rising to an allocation of £192,000 by March 2023.

"This is an amount, allocated by the Ashfield Independents themselves, specifically to pay for elections.

“To suggest that the cost of a by-election in Hucknall Central will be at the expense of restoring a local park area, new CCTV cameras or funding for charities or food-banks is obviously untrue and it is shown for what it is – an Ashfield Independent lie.

“Hucknall taxpayers have already paid for this funding because the Ashfield Independents put it in their budget.

"If this is, as the Ashfield Independents claim, ‘public money down the drain’, why did they do the pouring?

"If this could have been used for play areas, CCTV or food-banks, why didn’t they use the money for these purposes?”

John Wilkinson, the Labour candidate, added: “Once again, the Ashfield Independents set off on their election campaigning relying on lies, distortions and misinformation.

"The problem they face is that the residents of Hucknall Central can see right through them.”