The Tories are the third of the main three parties in the area to announce their candidate for the by-election, which has come about following the sad death of Jim Blagden earlier this year.

Jan said: “It’s a real privilege to be standing in this by-election.

"We clearly have many challenges ahead of us as a community, but first and foremost I love Hucknall.

Jan Lees is the Conservative candidate for the Hucknall Central by-election

"It’s where I choose to live and work and this is my main drive for wanting to stand for election and carry on contributing to the fabric of Hucknall.

"Our town is steeped in history and tradition and it’s this energy I want to take forward.

"The ethos of my campaign is about putting the residents of Hucknall first.

“Politics nationally is clearly in a bad place, but this election is about Hucknall.

"There is a collective feeling that Hucknall is the forgotten town – I want this to change.

“Whilst I welcome the removal of Whyburn Farm from the draft local plan by the Ashfield Independent-led district council, questions over their long-term intentions towards Hucknall still remain.

“For far too long, Hucknall has been an afterthought by the council.

"We need to address the facilities and infrastructure of our town, ensuring access to GP and dentistry services and a thriving high street with great local shops.

“I want to put Hucknall back on the map of Nottinghamshire.

"It’s a great place to live, work and play, but there is still so much potential in our town to unlock.

"I want to go further with my work in the community.”

Coun Kevin Rostance (Con) who represents Hucknall West on Ashfield District Council added, “I’m delighted to see Jan selected by our membership to be our candidate in this

forthcoming by-election.

"Jan has an exemplary record of community activism across the entire town of Hucknall, whether that’s being involved in organising coffee mornings for charitable causes, assisting Remembrance activities, or being Mrs Claus delivering presents to children in hospital at Christmas.

"She has an extensive list of good works.

