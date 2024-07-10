Bestwood Village man flouted court order on the day he was told about it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bestwood Village man flouted a court order banning him from contacting his ex-partner on the day he was told about it, magistrates have heard.

Connor Buckley breached a non-molestation order made by the family court by sending the woman a Facebook message, on November 27.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said he sent her further messages about comments her mum made, family pictures and a friend request.

When he messaged to say, ‘I hope you enjoyed your presents on your birthday’, she told him not to harass her and reported the matter to police.

Ms Pritchard said they were minor breaches and the order was revoked in February, but added: “It has quite clearly caused her some distress and there are a number of messages.”

The court heard the offence also breaches a two-year conditional discharge imposed by Derbyshire magistrates for four counts of theft, in November last year.

Kendall Newbold, mitigating, said Buckley, aged 27, handed himself into the police station and there haven't been any breaches since.

“He accepts he has been stupid and there were no threats,” she said. “He is entitled to full credit for his guilty plea.”

Buckley, of Millbank Place, Bestwood Village, admitted breaching the order when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Magistrates decided a community order would have limited benefit and instead fined him £200.

They also ordered him to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.