The incident happened between 5pm on Monday, June 5, and 7.30am the following day, at the site on Baths Lane, when the Hitachi model vehicle was stolen.

A second attempt to steal a digger in Hucknall took place on Tuesday, June 6, at about 7.45pm, when two males attempted to steal a JCB digger from a site on Longdale Lane, before making off in a white Ford Transit.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team are now appealing for information on these incidents and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Thieves stole the digger from outside of Bryon Station House next to the station and tram stop. Photo: Google

Damage was caused to garage door at Grange Farm, Papplewick, between May 26 and June 2.

A fire at a disused stable near the Butler’s Hill tram stop caused some damage, on Sunday, May 28, at about 9pm, but fortunately went out by itself.

On Thursday, June 1, at about 8.55pm, there was a group of teenagers outside a property on Bolsover Street, Hucknall, when a front door was kicked in completely.

A yellow Triumph Daytona motor bike was stolen from a property on Broomhill Road, Hucknall, on Friday, June 2, between 4am and 2pm.

An exterior door leading to the roof at Tesco, Ashgate Road, Hucknall, was damaged sometime during the day of June 2. No entry to the store was gained.

A group of teenage travellers on bikes and a quad bike were seen doing wheelies, riding on footpaths and entering the nature reserve on Kenbrook Road, Hucknall, on June 2, just after 6pm.

Windows were smashed at a property on Greenwood Avenue, Hucknall, between 8.45pm on Sunday, June 4, and 6.45am the following day.

Three windows were smashed, a door damaged and a sofa put on the roof of an abandoned building on Allen Street, Hucknall, between 5.30pm on June 5 and 7.30am the following day,

.A grey Cube electric bike was stolen from outside Co-op, Watnall Road, Hucknall, on June 5, at about 8.55pm, by a male, aged in his late 20s, of slim build and wearing a blue, striped hooded top. The bike was tracked to Darlison Court and recovered by the owner.