The incident happened overnight between Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6 from the roadworks on Derby Road.

The Portaloo theft is just one of a number of incidents of theft and criminal damage police are appealing for help with

At 3.45am on Thursday, April 7 in Sheridan Way, Hucknall a Kia Optima parked on a driveway was broken into and some bank cards were stolen and later used.

Police need your help to find a missing Portaloo. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The suspect was a male wearing a hoodie, tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe and riding a BMX.

Overnight between Wednesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 7, the number plates were stolen from a Ford Transit in Halford's Car Park on Watnall Road in Hucknall .

Between 10pm on Thursday, April 7 and 8.30am Friday, April 8, a gold Skoda Fabia parked at the roadside on Linnet Way in Hucknall, was entered and some loose change was stolen.

At 4.15pm on Tuesday, April 12 some pens and a kettle were stolen from the office by a white male, early 30’s skinny appearance, short brown hair and wearing blue jeans and black sweat shirt from Ideal Cars Taxi Company on Beardall Street, Hucknall.

At about 11pm on Thursday, April 7 a house window was smashed by someone wearing a hoodie in Thorn Grove, Hucknall .

Sometime between the Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9, damage was caused to two large council dumpster bins in Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall.

At around 2.45pm on Monday, April 10, at the Leen Valley Golf Centre on Wigwam Lane, Hucknall, a blue motorbike ridden by a male rider wearing a dark blue jacket was driven over a golfing green, causing some damage.

Between 3pm on April 9 and 6am on April 10, the front door of a house April in Bentinck Street, Hucknall was marked with a red permanent marker pen.