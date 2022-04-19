Bid to build 100 homes at Hucknall's Misk Hills that would 'destroy' green oasis officially submitted

The Dispatch revealed earlier this year that Aldergate Properties was behind the scheme as leaflets began dropping through doors of residents near the site off Common Lane.

A consultation was launched in February, with many locals, including councillors from all parties, lambasting the idea which they said would ‘destroy’ a green-belt gem.

Dozens of angry responses were sent in, such as ‘this plan should be scrapped and sent to the incinerator’.

The land proposed for the development is off Common Lane

Originally the proposal was for 130 homes, but now a planning application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council for up to 100 houses on a parcel of land at Beacon Hill Lodge.

And already the application has been ‘called in’ to be discussed in full at a future planning meeting.

The move has been made by Hucknall’s Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), citing concerns about the lack of infrastructure, the loss of green space and the destruction of wildlife and the loss of a site of historical interest.

He said: “Your Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors have done what we promised in February and that it is to call the decision in at the first opportunity.

"This is a site of special historic interest and the setting for a poem by Lord Byron. It is absolutely the wrong place to build up to 100 new homes and we’ll be asking the planning committee to turn this down at the earliest opportunity.”

Controversy around the application is exacerbated by the fact that already Hucknall is being targeted for thousands of new homes, many of which are pinpointed for green belt.

The largest of those is for 3,000 homes at the Whyburn Farm, which is next door to Misk Hills and is included in the draft local plan put together by Ashfield District Council led by the Ashfield Independents.

The plan is currently paused with the Ashfield Independents saying government housing targets are the reason green-belt land has had to be included.

While the Misk Hills bid is much smaller, it is no less controversial for a site that is held dear by generations of residents, past and present.

The development site is surrounded by much more land also owned by Aldergate Properties.

A supporting 231-page document, submitted by the agent for the owner, Planning and Design Groupe, states: ‘the proposal represents sustainable development and that very special circumstances exist which allow the application to be granted permission.’

Another document states: ‘Development of the site will secure significant improvements to the surrounding natural habitat.

‘Potential improvements include increased tree planting adding and strengthening hedgerows and restoring some of the grassland.’

But these views aren’t shared by many of those who responded to the consultation held by Planning and Design Group on behalf of the applicant.

A snapshot of comments submitted include:

‘The majority of Hucknall doesn't want houses building here at all.’

‘Abandon all plans for this inappropriate development, stop trying to develop on green belt land.’

‘This area is greenbelt and one of the few remaining bits of open countryside in Hucknall so should not be built on. Additional building will NOT improve biodiversity.’

‘Do not build any further homes in Hucknall. We do not have the infrastructure to cope with more people and cars.’

‘The plan should not go ahead due to destruction of green belt

‘We do not need any further housing in Hucknall, valuable green space in Hucknall is being taken by housing. Hucknall does not have the infrastructure to cope with many more people.’