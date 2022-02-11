Bid for more Hucknall housing on open fields as shock proposal announced for 130 homes on Misk Hills

Leaflets have been put through nearby residents’ doors announcing a two-week online consultation, which opens on Monday, February 14, for residents to comment on the plans for the homes to built on land off Common Lane in the town.

Aldergate Property Group, the group behind the proposals, say the project will also include improvements to biodiversity and green infrastructre at the site.

However, the plans are likely to be met with fierce opposition from local residents already fed-up with the amount of new housing being planned for Hucknall.

Proposals are being put forward to build 130 houses on Misk Hills. Photo: Google

This latest site is next to the Whyburn Farm green belt site where campaigners continue to oppose Ashfield District Council’s proposal that it can be used for up to 3,000 new homes as part of almost 5,000 pinpointed for Hucknall as part of the draft local plan.

Planning permission has already been granted for more than 800 new homes at Top Wighay Farm and further new homes on the Rolls-Royce development that will take the total at that site past 900.

Added to that is Gedling Borough Council’s plan to build new homes on land off Hayden Lane.

With campaigners protesting that the town’s current infrastructure and services, particularly road, doctors and dentists, cannot cope with the burden being placed on them now, the prospect of thousands more homes being built in the coming years – plus the loss of green belt and the health and wellbeing benefits it brings – will be cause for huge concern.

Leaflets put through residents' door show where the site for the proposed development would be

The consultation for the Misk Hills proposals is being run by The Planning and Design Group in Nottingham.

On their leaflets they say: “Any feedback we receive will be considered and addressed in the planning application, which we hope to submit in March.”