More housing planned for Hucknall as Gedling Borough Council plans 3,000 new homes

Areas where new homes have already been allocated include the edge of Hucknall, with 521 homes identified in the local plan in places such as Top Wighay Farm, north of Papplewick Lane and Hayden Lane.

The plans are likely to cause huge concern for many Hucknall residents, particularly with developments already at Rolls Royce and Broomhill Farm and Ashfield District Council’s proposed local draft plans to build a further 4,989 new homes in Hucknall – including 3,000 on green belt land at Whyburn Farm.

The campaign to stop that continues with the group’s petition against it due to be debated by the Ashfield Council cabinet this month.

Gedling Borough Council wants to build 135 new homes on land off Hayden Lane in Hucknall as part of its housing plans

But the news that Gedling Council wants to build further housing on the edge of Hucknall – with 135 planned for land at Hayden Lane will be a new worry for residents who already feel the town’s infrastructure is badly creaking with population levels as they are now before the prospect of several new housing projects are added into the mix.

Gedling Council is due to discuss its five-year supply on Wednesday, January 12, after publishing its latest report in December.

This includes where new homes will be built up to March 2026.

The council has been asked to provide a delivery plan on behalf of the Government.

The local housing need for the five-year period is 2,315 homes, which is an annual figure of 463 homes multiplied by five years.

However, as a result, of the Housing Delivery Test 2020 result, the council needs to provide a 20 per cent buffer, which increases the housing target for the five-year period to 2,778 homes.

There have also been 546 homes identified in Calverton including Dark Lane, Main Street, Park Road and Flatts Lane.

Other areas include Ravenshead and Bestwood Village, in places such as The Sycamores, Westhouse Farm and Bestwood Business Park.

There are also 1,508 homes identified in the urban areas – Arnold (644) and Carlton (1,394).

Currently, the council’s estimations show an oversupply of 735 homes.

Deliverable sites in the plan include Teal Close in Carlton where 662 homes are built.

The first housing phase of 199 homes is currently under construction.

The second housing phase of 353 homes is also currently under construction.

There is a reserved matters application for the third and final housing phase of 277 dwellings pending consideration.

Rolleston Drive in Arnold is also another site where 131 homes have been handed planning permission and Brookfields Garden Centre in Arnold where 32 homes have been given outline planning permission.

Other sites include Willow Farm and Lindon Grove in Carlton, Lodge Farm Lane in Arnold and Howbeck Road and Mapperley Plains.