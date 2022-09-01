Bulwell boozer facing jail for 102nd offence given chance to turn life around

David Parfitt told one officer he was a 'small, fat, bald, p**** c***,' on Godfrey Lane, Nottingham, at 1.40pm, on February 24 this year, said prosecutor Rebecca Coleman.

As he was being taken to the police station, Parfitt, aged 45, warned both officers he would 'do research, find out where they lived, and make them suffer.'

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said Parfitt, who 'has been an alcoholic from a very early age,' was 'really sorry' after the incident.

Nottingham Crown Court.

On the day he visited his father to recover some clothing, but his father, with whom he has a ‘toxic relationship,’ wouldn't let him in and was laughing at him through the window.

Since then Parfitt has self-referred to Nottingham Recovery Network.

He now has a support worker and is in a halfway house.

"He knows one of the best ways to tackle alcoholism is to keep himself busy," said Mr Brewin.

He asked for sentencing to be deferred for six months to see if Parfitt could continue to turn his life around.

Parfitt, of Colston Road, admitted threatening behaviour in the magistrates' court, putting him in breach of an eight-month suspended sentence, which was imposed in July 2021 for breaching a non-molestation order.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 35 previous convictions for 101 offences, seven of which are for public order offences.

He was fined for being drunk and disorderly in December last year, and was last before the courts on May 12 for a public order offence.

Recorder Michael Auty QC said: "He couldn't complain for a moment if I activated the sentence and gave him a little time on top for the threatening behaviour.

"If I defer sentence that puts all the onus on him - I may be setting him up to fail."

Instead he adjourned the case until October 25 for a probation report to be prepared.

He bailed Parfitt on condition he keeps all appointments.