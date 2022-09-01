Hucknall man bit girlfriend’s cheek during terrifying night of violent abuse

Troy Bukenya confronted his ex-partner outside the Rose Inn, on Moor Road, and tried to pick a fight with the man she was talking to, on October 31 last year.

Prosecutor Gurdial Singh said Bukenya bit his ex, drawing blood, before dragging her to the floor where he headbutted and repeatedly hit her.

He dragged her down Strelley Road and said, 'don't be stupid, act normal,' when cars passed.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Bukenya took her to Radford in a taxi where he kicked her in the leg, spat on her and verbally abused her as they walked the streets for two hours.

While awaiting trial in April this year, Bukenya called his ex's mother 15 times, saying her husband's belly 'would get opened up' and warning her to be 'very careful.'

In a statement the woman said she was left 'fearing for her safety' and believed Bukenya 'has single handedly torn her family apart.'

Both offences were committed while Bukenya was on bail for mugging a man in Hucknall, in November 2020.

He asked a man to change two ten pound notes for £20 at a cash machine at the Watnall Road Co-op

But when the man withdrew £100, Bukenya snatched the cash and told him to go away or 'he would bang him one', before running off.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 16 previous convictions for 44 offences, including assaults and robbery.

Kevin Waddingham, mitigating, said Bukenya made 'a hamfisted attempt to apologise for the calls' when he last contacted the woman. At the time his life was in 'a chaotic state' and he had no fixed address.

He has spent 20 weeks in custody and has 'reflected long and hard on his behaviour and he is extremely sorry for what he has done,' Mr Waddingham added.

Bukenya, now 23, formerly of Byron Street, Hucknall, and now in HMP Nottingham, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft and witness intimidation after inital denials.