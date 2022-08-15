Bulwell disqualified driver handed suspended sentence by Nottingham magistrates

A Bulwell man has been given a 12-month suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified.

By John Smith
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:10 pm

Tieron Bloodworth, 22, of Riseborough Walk, was also charged with driving without insurance, dangerous driving and failing to stop for a police officer on Broxtowe Lane in Nottingham on February 2.

Read More

Read More
Hucknall biker gets suspended term and three-year ban for dangerous riding and h...

At Nottingham Magistrates Court he was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 15 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Bloodworth was handed a suspended jail term when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google