Officers were called to Stock Well shortly before 1am on Sunday, August 7.
Within minutes of receiving the report, officers arrived and spotted a man matching a description of a suspect wanted in connection with an earlier incident in the street.
Following a quick search and speaking with witnesses a second man was also arrested.
Both men aged 38 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody as enquiries continue.
Detective Sergeant Alan Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the quick response by officers we have now made two arrests in connection with this incident.
“Violent crime will simply not be tolerated on our streets and protecting the public remains our key priority.
"That’s why we will always respond as quickly as possible to any reports to make sure the people in our communities are safe.
“Our investigations remain ongoing so I would ask anyone with any information to contact us as it may help us with our enquiries.”
Anyone with any information or CCTV footage is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 60 of 7 August 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.