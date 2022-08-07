Officers were called to Stock Well shortly before 1am on Sunday, August 7.

Within minutes of receiving the report, officers arrived and spotted a man matching a description of a suspect wanted in connection with an earlier incident in the street.

Following a quick search and speaking with witnesses a second man was also arrested.

Police have arrested two men following reports of a street fight in Bulwell

Both men aged 38 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Alan Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the quick response by officers we have now made two arrests in connection with this incident.

“Violent crime will simply not be tolerated on our streets and protecting the public remains our key priority.

"That’s why we will always respond as quickly as possible to any reports to make sure the people in our communities are safe.

“Our investigations remain ongoing so I would ask anyone with any information to contact us as it may help us with our enquiries.”