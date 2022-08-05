At around 4pm on Thursday, July 28 a group of around 20 teenagers on bikes and scooters were reportedly causing a disturbance at the leisure centre on Linby Road with some jumping over parked cars.

Chief Inspector Chris Sutcliffe, district commanded for Ashfield and Mansfield, said: “This kind of anti-social behaviour is utterly unacceptable and will never be tolerated.

"As police officers it is our job to protect the public from harm.

Teenagers were riding bikes and scooters around the car park and jumping over parked cars at Hucknall Leisure Centre

"Sometimes that means arresting violent criminals, burglars and others who pose a risk to people’s safety and security.

"It also means taking concrete action with our partners to prevent and punish this kind of low-level criminality and anti-social behaviour.

“That’s why we are working with our partners at Ashfield District Council to increase patrols in areas where this kind of anti-social behaviour is regularly reported.

"If known individuals are frequently casing trouble we will consider all the tools we have available to us to challenge their behaviour.

"Orders to ban certain people from specific area of town or prevent them from doing certain things.

"But to do this effectively we need local residents to tell us about incidents so we can take action.

“I urge people to continue reporting incidents of this nature to us.”

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North at the council, added: “We take all reports of anti-social behaviour very seriously.