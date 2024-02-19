Bulwell drug-driver banned for 20 months after testing positive for cocaine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joseph Davidson, aged 47, of Winbourne Walk, was stopped by police on Station Road in Boslover on July 17 last year and teste positive for cocaine, benzoylecgonine and methlenedioxymethamphetamine.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Ferbuary 9, Davidson was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £240, plus £85 costs and a £96 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nottingham magistrates have also heard two other cases involving Hucknall and Bulwell defendents.

Davidson was banned from driving when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Kyle Gnandte, aged 34, of Albert Street, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to using a hand-held mobile phone while driving along Nottingham Road, Hucknall on September 29, 2022 and was fined £60, plus £100 costs and and £24 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed by six points.