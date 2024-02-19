Bulwell drug-driver banned for 20 months after testing positive for cocaine
Joseph Davidson, aged 47, of Winbourne Walk, was stopped by police on Station Road in Boslover on July 17 last year and teste positive for cocaine, benzoylecgonine and methlenedioxymethamphetamine.
Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Ferbuary 9, Davidson was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £240, plus £85 costs and a £96 victim surcharge.
Nottingham magistrates have also heard two other cases involving Hucknall and Bulwell defendents.
Kyle Gnandte, aged 34, of Albert Street, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to using a hand-held mobile phone while driving along Nottingham Road, Hucknall on September 29, 2022 and was fined £60, plus £100 costs and and £24 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed by six points.
Emaad Alkaabi, aged 38, of Longford Crescent, Bulwell, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, when requested by the Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire, on or around March 30 last year, and was fined £250, plus £300 costs and a £100 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed by six points.