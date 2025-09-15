Bulwell man among trio in court on drugs charges

A Bulwell man was one of three people who have appeared before magistrates charged with drugs offences.

Rojai Darrell, aged 30, of Henrietta Street, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on September 11 charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug, concealing criminal property and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Appearing alongside him was Ajarie Darrell, aged 22, of Private Road, Nottingham, who was charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug, concealing criminal property, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and Diore Darrell, aged 19, of Sands Close, Colwick, who was charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug, concealing criminal property, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of nitrous oxide.

All three will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 9.

All three men appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court charged with drugs offences. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The trio were arrested after police seized large amounts of class A drugs at an address on Watermark Close in Nottingham on September 9.

As well as recovering class A drugs from various rooms within the property, officers also found cannabis, large amounts of cash and a hunting knife.

Insp Liz Gaskin, neighbourhood policing inspector for city central, said: “Teams across the force are working hard to disrupt drug supply and associated criminality through proactive work like this.

“We believe these warrants and the charges which have followed, are an important development in tackling drug issues in this neighbourhood, where it has been identified as a policing priority.”