The incident reportedly happened at around 5am on Wednesday, July 6 in Bulwell Forest on Hucknall Road in Bulwell.

Following enquiries, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape.

High visibility reassurance patrols have been increased in the area and a cordon remains in place while detectives explore a number of lines of enquiry.

Detective Sergeant Lee Kirk, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While these types of incidents are thankfully rare, I appreciate this incident may cause some concern for members of the public.

"I would like to reassure them that we have officers in the area and anyone who is concerned can approach them.

“We're continuing to work hard on this case and investigate lines of enquiry.

"The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers while we continue with our enquiries.

“While we have made an arrest in connection with this incident we would still like to speak to anybody who was near Bulwell Forest in the early hours of Wednesday, July 6 and who may have seen something.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant it may seem, we would urge you to get in touch as this information could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information that may help with the enquiry is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 87 of 6 July 2022.