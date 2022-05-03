Liam Ramsay, 31, of Stock Well, Bulwell, was arrested on March 31 by police, who discovered he had the knife and drugs on him.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard that Ramsay tried to escape capture by the police as the offences were aggravated by previous offences.

But he was caught and arrested and appeared before magistrates’ on April 19 where he pleaded guilty to possession of both the knife and the drugs, and to breaching a previous community order imposed by the court.

Ramsay was jailed for 34 weeks at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google Earth

He was jailed for 34 weeks in total and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.

Three other Bulwell offenders have also appeared before Nottingham magistrates in the latest batch of cases.

Bogdan Firon, 33, of Farley Street, Bulwell, was banned from driving for two years and fined £350, plus £170 costs and a £70 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance, when stopped by police on Alfreton Road in Bobbers Mill on April 19.

He was also fined a further £350 and had his licenced endorsed with six points after being proven to have driven a separate vehicle while disqualified and without a licence, insurance, or MOT certificate when stopped on Forest Road West in Nottingham on October 23, last year.

Joshua Clark, 25, of Bromley Close, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order, imposed by the court on July 14 last year, when he contacted a woman on April 8.

He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £86 costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

Kelly Dennis, 33, of Hempshill Lane, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to stealing Lynx deodorant to the value of £60 and pet food to the value of £60, both from the Wilko store in Bulwell on February 20 and February 19 respectively, and was ordered to pay £120 compensation.

The offences meant Dennis breached a suspended sentence imposed by the court on August 3 last year.