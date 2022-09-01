Bulwell man given suspended jail term after admitting stalking and assaulting woman

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Ryan Smith had on at least two occasions threatened the woman to the extent she feared violence would be used against her.

The court also heard that Smith had monitored the address where the woman lived, removed wallpaper off her walls, graffitied on the house and listened in to conversations between the woman and her children.

Smith, 36, of Cawston Gardens, initially pleaded not guilty but then changed his plea to guilty.

Smith was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison – suspended for two years – and handed a two year restraining order to not contact either the woman in question, or another man also named in the case.

He was further ordered to take part in a supervised rehabilitation programme and pay £300 costs and £128 victim surcharge.

A number of other Dispatch district cases have also been heard by Nottingham magistrates.

Mark Sharman, 50, of Stoneacre, Top Valley, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Jeff Nottman, 54, of Beauvale Crescent, Hucknall, pleaded not guilty to breaching a non-molestation order on June 10 last year, but was found guilty and fined £300, plus £250 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and was handed a restraining order preventing him contacting the person in question until August 2027.