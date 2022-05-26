Benjamin Hoyland, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and conspiring to supply class A and B drugs and was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.

He was part of gang that was led by Kevin Nussey, from Mansfield, who was locked up for five years after making thousands of pounds by flooding the Mansfield area with cocaine and cannabis over several months.

The scale of Nussey’s dealing was discovered when he was arrested for drug offences for a third time, with messages found on his phone detailing his plans to order half a kilogram of cocaine.

Hoyland was sentenced when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court

Police stopped a car Nussey was in on October 4, 2019 and discovered it had cocaine and cannabis inside.

This ultimately led to them finding and arresting Hoyland and three other people in connection with the gang.

In addition to the drug offences, Nussey was also part of a group that was involved in an incident in Warsop, on January 31, 2020 in which a man was assaulted.

Hoyland appeared in court on May 25 for sentencing, along with Nussey, Nathan Holmes, 22, of New Olllerton, Connor Bower, 21, of Warsop, Amie Ball, 28, of Mansfield and Kieran Roberts, 30 of Mansfield, having all pleaded guilty to their respective charges in relation to the drugs operation.

Holmes was handed a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, for two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and conspiring to supply class A and B drugs.

Bower, Ball and Roberts were all handed community orders, having pleaded guilty to affray.

Detective inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drugs cause irreparable damage to everyone they touch and can ruin lives, which is why our officers continue to work so tirelessly to intercept these dangerous substances before they can reach their targets and cause harm.