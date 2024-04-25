Bulwell man jailed for drugs and firearms offences linked to Mansfield assault and shooting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brett Goodman, aged 40, pleaded guilty to producing a controlled class B drug, three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a licence,]

He was further sentenced in relation to class A drugs being found at his address on Mersey Street, Bulwell in 2019 and was jailed for six years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on April 25.

The attack in Mansfield took place on December 9, 2022 and was carried out by Vincent Brown and Ti Carr.

The court heard the victim attended an address in Noel Street, Mansfield, where Carr struck him repeatedly to his face before Brown shot him four times with a handgun – twice in the legs, once in the arm and once in the buttocks.

His attackers fled the scene and the victim made his way to a nearby address, where the occupants rang the police.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital and treated for serious facial injuries and gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Carr was arrested three days after the shooting after a blood-stained jacket was recovered from his home address.

Brown was arrested soon after and then further arrested after two firearms – including the pistol used in the shooting – were found hidden, along with a cannabis grow worth up to £60,000, were found at Goodman’s home in Bulwell.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Brown, aged 40, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 23 years in prison while Carr, of Allwood Drive, Carlton, was given a jail term of 11 years and six months.

Both were sentenced on Wednesday, April 24, along with two other defendants.

Zeke Dalziel, aged 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to committing a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, namely paying and intimidating a witness to falsely alter their evidence and was jailed for 16 months.

Pavel Stercl, aged 27, of Northwood Crescent, Daybrook, pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness by threatening violence and was jailed for 22 months.

The following day, Goodman was sentenced, along with two more defendants.

Angela Dalziel, aged 49, of Ladybrook Place, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to committing a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, namely paying and intimidating a witness to falsely alter their evidence, and was jailed for 18 months.

Sameer Taha, aged 28, of Bath Street, St Ann's, pleaded guilty to committing a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, namely paying and intimidating a witness to falsely alter their evidence and and was jailed for 22 months.

DCI Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I welcome the sentences delivered at court following a significant criminal investigation.