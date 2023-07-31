News you can trust since 1904
Bulwell man to appear in court charged with historical sex offences

A man from Bulwell is due to appear in front of magistrates following a lengthy investigation into multiple reports of non-recent sexual offences.
By John Smith
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 08:28 BST

After receiving reports of multiple people being sexually assaulted, dating as far back as the 1990s, a team of detectives launched a detailed investigation into the allegations.

Francis Marriott, aged 46, of Newmarket Road, Bulwell, has now been charged with two counts of rape and two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Mariott will appear before magistrates again in August. Photo: GoogleMariott will appear before magistrates again in August. Photo: Google
Marriott has been bailed with conditions and will next appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 25.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Since receiving these reports we have carried out an incredibly detailed investigation and have now been able to charge a man in connection with the incidents.

“We treat all incidents of this nature with the utmost seriousness and our investigation is continuing.”