After receiving reports of multiple people being sexually assaulted, dating as far back as the 1990s, a team of detectives launched a detailed investigation into the allegations.

Francis Marriott, aged 46, of Newmarket Road, Bulwell, has now been charged with two counts of rape and two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Mariott will appear before magistrates again in August. Photo: Google

Marriott has been bailed with conditions and will next appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 25.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Since receiving these reports we have carried out an incredibly detailed investigation and have now been able to charge a man in connection with the incidents.