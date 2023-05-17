Bulwell man trying to hide knife in his underpants arrested for string of offences
Police uncovered a full house of offending when they caught a Bulwell man attempting to conceal a knife in his underpants.
Officers from the force’s knife crime team pulled over a Volkswagen Polo on Aspley Lane in Nottingham, on May 9, at about 7.40pm.
The driver was searched and a lock knife was found hidden in his underpants.
The 22-year-old was arrested for possession of a bladed article and taken to Radford Road Custody Suite.
It was then revealed that he was wanted in connection with both a house burglary in Long Eaton, where about £5,000 was stolen, and criminal damage where a car had been smashed with a golf club.
He was then arrested for both of these offences too.
A warrant was then executed at his property in Abercarn Close, Bulwell, where a large quantity of cash and a quantity of suspected class A drugs were seized.
A high-value electric bike was also removed from the property.
He was then further arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Sergeant Matthew Daley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident is a prime example of how far officers will go.
"A routine car check revealed a host of criminal activity and we pursued each avenue to arrest the suspect on four occasions.”
The arrest for knife possession comes in a week when Nottinghamshire Police is shining a light on the work being done to crackdown on knife crime in the county as part of the national campaign Operation Sceptre.