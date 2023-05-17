News you can trust since 1904
Bulwell man trying to hide knife in his underpants arrested for string of offences

Police uncovered a full house of offending when they caught a Bulwell man attempting to conceal a knife in his underpants.

By John Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:59 BST

Officers from the force’s knife crime team pulled over a Volkswagen Polo on Aspley Lane in Nottingham, on May 9, at about 7.40pm.

The driver was searched and a lock knife was found hidden in his underpants.

The 22-year-old was arrested for possession of a bladed article and taken to Radford Road Custody Suite.

A Bulwell man has been arrested for multiple offencesA Bulwell man has been arrested for multiple offences
It was then revealed that he was wanted in connection with both a house burglary in Long Eaton, where about £5,000 was stolen, and criminal damage where a car had been smashed with a golf club.

He was then arrested for both of these offences too.

A warrant was then executed at his property in Abercarn Close, Bulwell, where a large quantity of cash and a quantity of suspected class A drugs were seized.

A high-value electric bike was also removed from the property.

He was then further arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Sergeant Matthew Daley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident is a prime example of how far officers will go.

"A routine car check revealed a host of criminal activity and we pursued each avenue to arrest the suspect on four occasions.”

The arrest for knife possession comes in a week when Nottinghamshire Police is shining a light on the work being done to crackdown on knife crime in the county as part of the national campaign Operation Sceptre.