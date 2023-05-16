News you can trust since 1904
Bulwell man who fled police after car chase traced through paperwork left behind

A Bulwell man who fled on foot after leading police on a high-speed chase through a residential area was finally traced through paperwork he left behind in his car, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 16th May 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:20 BST

Police spotted Craig Beeson driving at excessive speed in a grey Toyota Alvis, southbound on Hucknall Road, in Bulwell, just after midnight, on May 15, 2022, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Laura Hocknell, prosecuting, said officers tried to stop him but he made off at speed, ignoring their blue lights and reaching speeds of more than 90mph in residential areas.

He continued to drive at excessive speeds and failed to give way before jumping out of the car on Bestwood Road and leaving his passenger behind.

Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
Nottingham Crown Court.
Beeson, aged 38, was traced through paperwork in the vehicle and accepted the offences wheninterviewed by police.

He told officers he had argued with his partner and “panicked” because he only had a provisional licence.

Beeson, aged 38, of Bancroft Street, Bulwell, admitted dangerous driving, and driving without insurance or a licence.

Sentencing, Judge John Sampson said: “He appears to have let himself and his family down.”

But he told Beeson: “I am prepared to give you a chance – you have proved you can stay out of trouble.”

He imposed a six-month jail term, suspended for 12 months, and banned him from driving for three years.

He also gave him 60 hours of unpaid work and 31 rehabilitation days including a programme requirement.

“This is hanging over your head,” the judge said. “You won’t get another chance like this. I am taking a very lenient course.”