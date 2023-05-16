The site is currently something of an eyesore after the old building was demolished.

Now, plans put forward by Assetmax Design for five two-bedroom and four three-bedroom homes, plus parking, have been approved.

The plans also include renovating and developing the ‘Watnall Centre’ building on the site with the applicant, in its proposal, saying this will “provide the opportunity for a multitude of uses to include pharmacy, doctors surgery or offices”.

Plans to build nine new homes on the old Tag building site in Hucknall have been approved. Photo: Google

As well as parking, the plans are that every house will have two secure cycle parking places and the ‘Watnall Centre’ eight.

As part of Section 106 developer contributions on nearby infrastructure, £8,500 will be spent providing a real-time display for one of the two bus stops close to the proposed development site.

The plans received some objections from nearby residents, primarily concerned with the development adding to the already heavy traffic flow on Watnall Road and potential loss of privacy with some of the new buildings overlooking existing ones on neighbouring roads.

Another resident also raised a concern over contaminated land as it is believed out-of-date tinned food was buried at the site in the past.

However, planning officers said the proposal did not cause any unacceptable loss of privacy and the impact level of the development was also within reasonable grounds.

