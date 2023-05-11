Extension plans for flats at old Hucknall pub rejected by the council
Plans to build an extension at an old Hucknall pub in order to create extra flats have been thrown out by Ashfield Council.
The plans were to build a one-and-a-half-storey extension to rear of the old Portland Arms on Annesley Road, in order to create two one-bed studio flats.
The plans have been submitted by David Adams, the current owner and former landlord of the pub.
Planning permission was already granted last year to convert the ground floor and bar area into two studio flats and one two-bedroom flat.
The first floor had already been converted into a flat.
Mr Adams hoped to extend the building – which closed as a pub a year ago – to create further living space.
However, the council has rejected the proposals citing concerns over appearance, the impact on the privacy of neighbouring properties and Hucknall town centre conservation area and the dangers posed to traffic and pedestrians due to lack of off-street parking and subsequent impact on traffic visibility around the site.
It said: “The proposed development, by virtue of its appearance and relationship to the existing building, will lead to an unduly prominent form of development, one which detracts from the architectural and historic interest of the Portland Arms.
“The proposal, by virtue of its size, scale and siting, would result in an unacceptable loss of light, privacy and outlook to neighbouring properties.
“The proposed development fails to make adequate provision for off-street parking and does not demonstrate that safe and sufficient visibility can be achieved on a road with identified parking issues, therefore increasing the likelihood of conflict with vehicles and pedestrians.