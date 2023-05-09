This included winning nine out of 10 seats in Hucknall despite local concerns over the group’s draft housing proposals.

Conservative Coun Phil Rostance secured the final Hucknall seat, in Hucknall West, alongside a victory for fellow Tory Coun Dawn Justice in Underwood.

Whyburn Farm campaigners have called for better dialogue with councillors after the Independents won the election

However, Labour lost both its only seats in Hucknall South to the Independents and picked up just one victory through Coun Cathy Mason in Carsic.

One of the major issues in the election was the council’s controversial draft housing plan.

The plan initially proposed allocating 3,000 homes in future on Whyburn Farm, a greenbelt site.

However, strong public objections and petitions with thousands of signatures saw the authority eventually agree to remove the site and draw up a reduced document to submit to Government inspectors.

The ruling independents say difficulties with the plan relate to ‘outdated’ Government housing targets requiring 8,226 homes to be built in Ashfield by 2038.

But Government reforms outlined last year suggested this could change and councils may be given more powers to determine their own housing needs.

Greater protection for greenbelt sites could also be on the cards but no further details have been published.

Coun Lee Waters, Ashfield Independents member for Hucknall Central, said: “The Ashfield Independents winning big strengthens the fight against, and increases our resolve to stand up to, the Government over enforced housing targets.”

His comments follow concerns the plans could still be on the cards after a developer brochure for the land was circulated online.

However, Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes – the developers behind the plans – say these brochures were published before the site was removed from the local plan and do not indicate a change in status for the site.

But in a joint statement, they urged the authority to reconsider its decision.

The Ashfield Independents’ victory and the developers’ comments have led a key campaigner to call for improved dialogue between residents and the council.

Jemma Chambers set up the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development Facebook group which campaigned to stop the plans.

She said: “The working relationship has been missing in the past but needs to be in place.

“If they can continue to hold their word and maintain Whyburn isn’t in the plan, we’re onside with that.

“They need to put their money where their mouth is because the proof is in the pudding.

“We’re not planning on giving in and, now we’ve got new councillors, we want to work together.”

In response, Coun John Wilmott, who won in Hucknall North for the Ashfield Independents, said: “We’re happy to work with anyone with the best interests of Hucknall in mind.

“Unfortunately, over the last 18 months, the Whyburn Farm Facebook group became a playground for politically-motivated trolls.

“We were advised to avoid it for our own mental health.”