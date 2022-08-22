And they also reaffirmed their confidence that the proposal would have no trouble passing either the local plan steering group, or the council’s cabinet, due to weight of numbers in the Independents’ favour on both groups.

As reported by the Dispatch last week, the Independents have announced that they intend to reduce the number of new houses they build from 8,000 to 5,000, so not hitting Government targets.

The 3,000 removed from the target would, the Independents say, be the 3,000 earmarked for the green belt land at Whyburn Farm.

Proposals to remove Whyburn Farm from the draft local plan will be discussed and voted upon by the draft local plan steering group and council cabinet next month

The news was met with a mixed response by opposition parties and campaigners, who have demanded more clarification on whether the plans had indeed been scrapped.

A council spokesperson said: “The council has not yet made a decision in relation to the local plan but a range of options will be presented to members of the local plan working panel in September.

“The plan sets out the council’s intention of challenging the Government’s target of building over 8,000 new houses and avoiding housing growth in green belt areas across the district.

“The council will be moving forward to the next stage of its plan whereby residents will be consulted on reduced housing numbers."

An Ashfield Independents spokesperson said: “It (the proposal) will go to the next meeting of the local plan development panel on September 13 and then to the council’s cabinet on September 20.

"Bearing in mind that the Ashfield Independents have a large majority on the council, it is pretty obvious that the housing target will be reduced by thousands which will lead to Whyburn Farm being taken out of the next round of consultation.

"After a year of mixed messages from the Tories in Government, expediting our plan in this manner will add certainty for residents.

"This will also protect green belt areas like Whyburn Farm.

"Bearing in mind that Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss has stated that the housing targets are ‘Stalinist’, we believe that justifying this reduced housing target would be easier than some people think.

"Removing Whyburn Farm from the local plan shows that we are a listening council.

"We always promised to look carefully at the results of the first consultation and this proves it.