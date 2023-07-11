Bulwell pair among four people in court charged with supplying heroin and cocaine

Taesharn McCann-Jones. aged 19, and Natalie McCann, aged 41, both of Severn Street, Bulwell, were arrested as part of police raids on July 6 that also saw arrests made in Radford and Aspley.

At each raid, police seized large amounts of cocaine and heroin, as well as cash, multiple mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia.

McCann-Jones, McCann, Anton Sylvester, aged 36, of Eltham Close, Asley and Leon Wilson, aged 23, of Bowood Crescent, Birmingham, were all charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

McCann-Jones and McCann both appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, along with two other men. Photo: Google

Sylvester was also charged with possession of criminal property.

All four will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 7.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police teams worked together on these simultaneous raids and we were able to recover significant amounts of class A drugs.

