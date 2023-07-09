James Pegram, aged 42, was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation requirements.

In addition, he was also handed a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) banning him from entering the Tesco Express store on Annesley Road in Hucknall.

He was also ordered not to associate with Isaac Newall.

Ashfield Police say Pegram’s sentence is another success for the new Hucknall Business Crime Fourm partnership being embedded between the police, local stores, CCTV and community protection teams.

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “Should Pegram breach the CBO he will be liable for arrest and being placed before the courts with a view to imprisonment.

"As previously communicated we are working with local businesses to identify individuals causing repeated harm within the town centre and will seek CBOs to prevent them repeatedly offending or where they do so give enforcement options prior to criminal offences being committed.

"We hope Pegram's rehabilitation goes well and this CBO serves to give Tesco's staff reassurance they are being supported and offered more protection.

"But, as with other CBOs, should Pegram move his offending to other stores within Hucknall then as he is prosecuted for those offences we would seek to extend the CBO to further stores or all of Hucknall as need be.