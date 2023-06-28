News you can trust since 1904
Prolific Hucknall offender Pete Bailey banned from whole town for five years

A prolific Hucknall offender has been handed a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) banning him from the whole town.
By John Smith
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST

Peter Bailey, aged 38, was handed the CBO by magistrates on June 9.

The huge area Bailey is banned from entering stretches from Linby and Papplewick in the north, up to the M1 in the west and down to Bulwell Hall Park to the south.

Under the terms of the order, Bailey is not permitted to enter any part of the Hucknall area he is banned from unless the permission of probation or his supervisor.

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “The Hucknall neighbourhood policing team sought a CBO due to ongoing harassment by Bailey towards residence both in their homes and within the community, including aggressive begging.

"Bailey has been on remand for a number of offences but should in the future he return to Hucknall the request to residents would be to phone any sightings within Hucknall to the police control room where we can liaise with town centre CCTV to evidence any breaches thereby allowing us to arrest and place Bailey before the courts without residents having to personally provide evidence.”

The shaded area shows the areas of Hucknall Peter Bailey has been banned from for five yearsThe shaded area shows the areas of Hucknall Peter Bailey has been banned from for five years
