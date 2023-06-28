Prolific Hucknall offender Pete Bailey banned from whole town for five years

Peter Bailey, aged 38, was handed the CBO by magistrates on June 9.

The huge area Bailey is banned from entering stretches from Linby and Papplewick in the north, up to the M1 in the west and down to Bulwell Hall Park to the south.

Under the terms of the order, Bailey is not permitted to enter any part of the Hucknall area he is banned from unless the permission of probation or his supervisor.

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “The Hucknall neighbourhood policing team sought a CBO due to ongoing harassment by Bailey towards residence both in their homes and within the community, including aggressive begging.

"Bailey has been on remand for a number of offences but should in the future he return to Hucknall the request to residents would be to phone any sightings within Hucknall to the police control room where we can liaise with town centre CCTV to evidence any breaches thereby allowing us to arrest and place Bailey before the courts without residents having to personally provide evidence.”