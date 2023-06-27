Police stepping up high visibilty patrols on trams after fatal stabbing near Bulwell

An increased police presence will be visible across the tram network for the rest of the week as our murder investigation continues.

The extra officers will be providing reassurance to the public and addressing any concerns tram users may have.

On Monday, June 26, police were called to a tram stop in Highbury Vale at 11.10am after a man, aged 32, had been stabbed on the tram.

Nottinghamshire Police are stepping up patrols on the tram network after a man was stabbed and killed at Highbury Vale

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was arrested immediately on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Formal identification of the 32-year-old man has not yet taken place.

A team of detectives are now working to understand the circumstances that led to a man losing his life.

This has included speaking to a number of key witnesses who saw the attack and viewing the tram CCTV footage.

Police have confirmed that this was an isolated incident and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, who is investigating the incident, said: “This will have been an extremely distressing incident for passengers and tram staff to witness.

"Violent incidents like this will never be tolerated in our city and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure those carrying knives and using knives are caught and prosecuted.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this case and I would like to thank the public for assisting us with our investigation.

“We will be increasing our patrols across the tram network to offer reassurance to the public.

"Our investigation is moving at speed and we will continue to keep the public updated as soon as we can.”

Anyone with any information, or mobile phone footage is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 274 of 26 June 2023, or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.