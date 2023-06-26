UPDATE: Murder investigation launched after man stabbed and killed on tram near Bulwell

A man in his 30s was stabbed onboard a tram when it was approaching Highbury Vale tram stop.

Officers were called at around 11.10am this morning and arrived within minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death on a tram

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man in his 30s died at the scene.

A scene remains in place while investigations continue.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “What happened at Highbury Vale this morning is tragic and has resulted in the death of a man in his 30s.

“We know there were other passengers on board at the time and understand how frightening this must have been for anyone who saw what happened.

Trams are suspended between Bulwell and Wilkinson Street in Nottingham

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our officers were at the scene quickly and detained a suspect.

"He remains in police custody.

“This was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened this morning.”

Anyone with any information or mobile phone footage is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 274 of 26 June 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

As a result of the incident, tram operator Nottingham Express Tranist (NET) has confirmed there are no trains currently running between Bulwell and Wilkinson Street on the Hucknall-Toton line, but services are running through to Phoenix Park again.

Trams are also still running between Hucknall and Bulwell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, NET has confirmed in its Facebook page that, NCT yellow buses and EMR trains are now not currently accepting tram tickets tickets due to an issue of their own.