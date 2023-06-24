News you can trust since 1904
Suspected drug dealers charged after cocaine found in raid on Hucknall home

Two people face court after cocaine was recovered during a raid in Hucknall.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 24th Jun 2023, 20:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 20:24 BST

Nottinghamshire Police said officers recovered thousands of pounds worth of suspected class A drugs, believed to be cocaine, after searching an address on Hazel Grove, on Friday morning, June 21. Cash, phones and scales were also seized.

Two suspects were arrested and have now been charged following the raid at the two-bedroom house.

Jamie Hancock, aged 32, of Waldrom Road, Gedling, and 27-year-old Paige Halls-Hays, of Hazel Grove, have been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Two suspects were also arrested as a result of a police operation in Hucknall. Picture: Nottinghamshire PoliceTwo suspects were also arrested as a result of a police operation in Hucknall. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police
Hancock appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 24. His case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on July 21. He was remanded in custody.

Halls-Hays has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 27.

Detective Constable Rich Kinsey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drug offences are treated with the utmost severity and we continue to work proactively as a force to remove them from the streets before they can be used to cause harm.

“Dealing drugs in Nottinghamshire will not be tolerated and we will take positive action against anyone involved in this sort of criminality.”