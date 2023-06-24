Suspected drug dealers charged after cocaine found in raid on Hucknall home
Nottinghamshire Police said officers recovered thousands of pounds worth of suspected class A drugs, believed to be cocaine, after searching an address on Hazel Grove, on Friday morning, June 21. Cash, phones and scales were also seized.
Two suspects were arrested and have now been charged following the raid at the two-bedroom house.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Hancock, aged 32, of Waldrom Road, Gedling, and 27-year-old Paige Halls-Hays, of Hazel Grove, have been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
Hancock appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 24. His case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on July 21. He was remanded in custody.
Halls-Hays has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 27.
Detective Constable Rich Kinsey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drug offences are treated with the utmost severity and we continue to work proactively as a force to remove them from the streets before they can be used to cause harm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Dealing drugs in Nottinghamshire will not be tolerated and we will take positive action against anyone involved in this sort of criminality.”