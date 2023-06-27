Services between Bulwell and Wilkinson Street in the city were suspended for much of yesterday (Monday) following the tragic events at Highbury Vale where a tram passenger was stabbed and killed.

Shuttle trams continued between Hucknall and Bulwell but services from Bulwell to Wilkinson Street were halted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This morning, however, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has posted on its Facebook page that it has a frequent service to all destinations and its website also reports that all services are operational.

Trams are running normally to all destinations again this morning. Photo: NET

Nottinghamshire Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 30s was stabbed onboard a tram when it was approaching Highbury Vale tram stop yesterday morning.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.