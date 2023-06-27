News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall and Bulwell services all running again this morning

Trams from Hucknall and Bulwell are running through to all desitinations on the network again today (Tuesday).
By John Smith
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:02 BST- 1 min read

Services between Bulwell and Wilkinson Street in the city were suspended for much of yesterday (Monday) following the tragic events at Highbury Vale where a tram passenger was stabbed and killed.

Shuttle trams continued between Hucknall and Bulwell but services from Bulwell to Wilkinson Street were halted.

This morning, however, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has posted on its Facebook page that it has a frequent service to all destinations and its website also reports that all services are operational.

Trams are running normally to all destinations again this morning. Photo: NETTrams are running normally to all destinations again this morning. Photo: NET
Trams are running normally to all destinations again this morning. Photo: NET
Nottinghamshire Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 30s was stabbed onboard a tram when it was approaching Highbury Vale tram stop yesterday morning.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Police have confirmed this was an isolated incident and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened.

