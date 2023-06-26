Hucknall is having a new pool party at the leisure centre and everyone is invited

The council has now spent £5.5 million on Hucknall Leisure Centre, as part of an overall £22.5 million investment into the district’s leisure centres, which has transformed the venue into a fully equipped, modern facility.

The second pool is the final piece of a two-year programme in Hucknall that has included a new gym, a refurbished reception and main entrance area, three new group exercise studios – a multipurpose exercise studio, indoor cycling studio and Earth studio – a refurbished wet side changing rooms to a changing village, redecoration and refurbishment of the squash courts and sports hall floor an ad a new health hub facility.

The new 15-metre second pool, which has a maximum depth of 0.9m and features a Poolpod lift for accessible entry.

Hucknall Leisure Centre's new pool is ready

It is a purpose-built space for swimming lessons, which will be provided by Everyone Active.

Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “The council has invested a huge amount of money into Hucknall Leisure Centre and we know that the residents of Hucknall are going to enjoy this new addition.

"We are extremely proud to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our residents and we encourage everyone to book their space to try out the new pool.”

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, added: “The learner pool has been a big hit with the local community so far.

"The lessons that are taking place in the pool are enabling children and adults to have fun and be active, while teaching a skill which will prove invaluable throughout their lives.

"We offer award-winning lessons for all ages, with child classes starting at four months, and would encourage people to contact the leisure centre for more information if they are interested in increasing their water confidence.”

The new pool party will run from 9.30am to 12.30pm and families can call the leisure centre now to book one of the 45-minute time slots available at 9.30am, 10.15am, 11am, and 11.45am.

There will also be free face painting and balloon modelling to keep children entertained.