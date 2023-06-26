The caravans pulled on to an area off Salterford Road over the weekend.

It comes practically a year to the day since travellers were moved off land on Astral Grove in the town, having previously been moved off land off Lancaster Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your Dispatch has contacted the police, Ashfield council and local Hucknall councillors to find out what action is being taken over the travellers.

Travellers have moved on to land on Salterford Road in Hucknall. Photo: Chloe Taylor

A police spokesperson said that ‘if the land was public land, then it was a matter for the local authority’.

However, on community Facebook groups, there has been support for the travellers.

One posted: “There should be more places around the country where they can go. But when they try everyone protests.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another said: “While council and local stuck up do-goodies keep rejecting applications for land to be used for caravans you will have travelling community pitch up.

"Give them the land to legally pitch on and they will keep themselves to themselves and pay council.

"Stop complaining and leave them be.”

And another wrote: “If its common land can't do anything so leave them be, they’re travellers and most are down to earth nice people.”

But there were also voices against the travellers.

One wrote: “Are they allowed to be there? Without any permission of the council?”

Advertisement

Advertisement