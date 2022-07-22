Hucknall councillor frustrated as travellers move illegal camp to another site in town

The travellers were moved off the site on land between Lancaster Road and Kingsway Gardens by bailiffs after they refused to comply with a Possession Order notice served in Ashfield District Council’s favour by the courts earlier this week.

But instead of leaving town, the travellers have instead moved to another open grassed area off Astral Grove.

It is believed the site is council-owned and council officers are attending site and will serve direction to leave as soon as possible.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said: “This is incredibly frustrating and we're currently expediting action.