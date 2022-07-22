Hucknall councillor frustrated as travellers move illegal camp to another site in town

A Hucknall councillor has expressed his anger and frustration after a group of travellers, instead of leaving the town, merely moved their caravans to another green space when evicted from their first spot.

By John Smith
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 3:37 pm

The travellers were moved off the site on land between Lancaster Road and Kingsway Gardens by bailiffs after they refused to comply with a Possession Order notice served in Ashfield District Council’s favour by the courts earlier this week.

But instead of leaving town, the travellers have instead moved to another open grassed area off Astral Grove.

Read More

Read More
Hucknall: Bailiffs to be brought in to clear illegal traveller camp from town si...
The travellers have now moved on to land off Astral Grove and the council is taking action to evict them again. Photo: Google

It is believed the site is council-owned and council officers are attending site and will serve direction to leave as soon as possible.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said: “This is incredibly frustrating and we're currently expediting action.

"We will not let people stay on our land in this unauthorised manner – it is unacceptable."

HucknallAshfield District CouncilLancaster Road