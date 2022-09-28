The 20-year-old victim was on an e-scooter in Highbury Road in Bulwell, when a man demanded he hand it over.

When the rider refused, the man punched him to the face causing a split gum and broken teeth.

The victim stabilised himself and tried to get away, but the attacker caught up with him before dragging him off the e-scooter and punching him numerous times.

Police want to speak to this man about the incident

He then fled the scene, leaving the e-scooter behind.

The incident happened at about 5.15pm on August 22.

Detective Sergeant Alana Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked assault that greatly impacted the victim.

“Having sustained a broken jaw, he was in hospital for six days and required a metal plate to be surgically implanted for the rest of his life.

"Added to this was the financial loss he endured while recovering from surgery and being unable to work.

“We are determined to bring the culprit to justice and would like to speak to the pictured individual as part of our ongoing investigation into this incident.”

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call 101 quoting incident 549 of 22 August 2022.

