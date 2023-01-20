Bulwell scooter robbery: Police release CCTV images of men they want to speak to
Police investigating a robbery in Bulwell have released images of two people they would like to speak to.
Officers were made aware of an incident in Station Road, Bulwell, on January 9, shortly after 6pm.
A teenage boy was riding his e-scooter in the area when he was approached by two men, threatened and made to hand over his scooter.
Police have now released two images of people they want to trace, as they believe they have important information that could help with their inquiries.
PC Samuel Richardson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “No-one was injured during this incident, but having your possession stolen from you is still an incredibly upsetting ordeal to go through, so we are doing everything possible to find those responsible.
“We’ve released these images in the hope a member of the public will recognise the men and get in touch with us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 529 of January 9, 2023.