Officers were made aware of an incident in Station Road, Bulwell, on January 9, shortly after 6pm.

A teenage boy was riding his e-scooter in the area when he was approached by two men, threatened and made to hand over his scooter.

Police have now released two images of people they want to trace, as they believe they have important information that could help with their inquiries.

Police want to speak to these men in connection with a scooter robbery incident in Bulwell

PC Samuel Richardson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “No-one was injured during this incident, but having your possession stolen from you is still an incredibly upsetting ordeal to go through, so we are doing everything possible to find those responsible.

“We’ve released these images in the hope a member of the public will recognise the men and get in touch with us.”