Bulwell tram murder suspect remains in custody

A suspect arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing onboard a tram near Bulwell remains in custody.
By John Smith
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST

Kyle Knowles, aged 32, of Staunton Drive, Sherwood, was fatally stabbed on a tram approaching Highbury Vale tram stop at around 11.10am on June 26.

A 24-year-old man was arrested immediately after the incident.

He was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his hands, but was later discharged.

Police say a 24-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on a tram remains in custody
He has since been recalled to prison, but remains on police bail while detectives continue to investigate the circumstances around Mr Knowles death.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, who is leading the investigation, said: “A dedicated team of detectives are continuing to work extremely hard on this investigation and are building up a picture of what happened on the morning of June 26.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of Mr Knowles and all those affected by this incident.

“We will continue to provide support and reassurance.

“We would also ask people to respect the families’ wishes for privacy at this difficult time to allow them to grieve.

“As always, we will provide the public with updates as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information, has any mobile phone footage or was in the area at the time is asked to either call 101, quoting incident number 274 of 26 June 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

People can also submit information through the major incident online portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM23E51-PO1

Notts Victim CARE is available to anyone who has been directly or indirectly affected by the incident and is a free system for anybody to use. Call 0800 3047575 or visit crowd.in/5aEkrw