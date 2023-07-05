A 24-year-old man was arrested immediately after the incident.

He was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his hands, but was later discharged.

Police say a 24-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on a tram remains in custody

He has since been recalled to prison, but remains on police bail while detectives continue to investigate the circumstances around Mr Knowles death.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, who is leading the investigation, said: “A dedicated team of detectives are continuing to work extremely hard on this investigation and are building up a picture of what happened on the morning of June 26.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of Mr Knowles and all those affected by this incident.

“We will continue to provide support and reassurance.

“We would also ask people to respect the families’ wishes for privacy at this difficult time to allow them to grieve.

“As always, we will provide the public with updates as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information, has any mobile phone footage or was in the area at the time is asked to either call 101, quoting incident number 274 of 26 June 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

People can also submit information through the major incident online portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM23E51-PO1

