Mr Knowles, aged 32, of Staunton Drive, Sherwood, died after he was stabbed on a tram approaching Highbury Vale tram stop, at around 11.10am on June 26.

Detectives are continuing to pursue multiple lines of inquiry including checking CCTV, speaking to witnesses, and working with partners to understand exactly what led to his tragic death.

A 24-year-old man was arrested within minutes of police arriving at the scene.

Kyle Knowles died after he was stabbed on a tram near Bulwell

He was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his hands.

He remains under arrest and will be taken directly into police custody for questioning when he is released from hospital.

High-visibility patrols have increased both onboard trams and in the area in the wake of the incident and officers will be continuing to provide reassurance to the public and addressing any concerns they may have.

Mr Knowles’ family continue to be supported by specially trained officers as the investigation progresses.

In a statement, Mr Knowles' family said: “He was a dedicated father and chef with a loving soul and cheeky character, who was yet to find his place on this Earth.

"You’ve now returned to the place where stardust is made, reunited with friends you once lost.

"Left behind is a loving mother, father, three brothers and your children, who all love you very much, and will see you again one day.

"Until then, set the table and pour the drinks."

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would firstly like to say that our thoughts are very much with all of Mr Knowles’ family and friends at what is an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew him.

“What happened on Monday we know has caused concern among the community, but I want to reassure people we have a team of highly skilled detectives working extremely hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“This incident took place on a tram with other passengers and staff onboard and we know what people witnessed on Monday will have affected them – which is why we want to make people aware of the Notts Victim CARE system where you can speak to a trained professional for emotional support.

“I also want to reassure people that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“This remains an ongoing investigation that is moving at speed, but I still want to urge anyone with any information, especially mobile phone footage, to come forward.

"Any piece of information or footage you give us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be vital.”

Anyone with any information, who has any mobile phone footage or was in the area at the time is asked to either call 101, quoting incident number 274 of 26 June

2023, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Members of the public with information can also submit this through the major incident public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM23E51-PO1

Notts Victim CARE is available to anyone who has been directly or indirectly affected by the incident and is a free system for anybody to use.

You can contact 0800 3047575 or visit https://crowd.in/5aEkrw