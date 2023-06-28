The tram derailed on the evening of June 12 and hit a pole carrying overhead wires.

The line between Bulwell and Hucknall was subsquently shut for a week while repairs were carried out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, the Government’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) will look into the causes of the derailment which left two people with minor injuries.

An investigation will take place into what caused a tram to derail at Bulwell

On it’s website, the RAIB said: “At about 5.06pm on June 12, a southbound tram travelling at around 30kph (19mph) derailed at a set of facing points on the approach to Bulwell tram stop on the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) network.

“The tram subsequently struck an overhead line support pole.

"The derailment caused significant damage to the tram and to the infrastructure of the tramway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There were around 30 passengers on board at the time of the accident.

"Two people, including the tram driver, suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Our investigation will seek to identify the sequence of events which led to the accident.

"It will also consider the actions of those involved and anything that may have influenced them, the management of drivers working on NET, including their training and competence, the status, maintenance and performance of the points and signalling equipment and any underlying management factors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our investigation is independent of any investigation by the light rail industry or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.

“We will publish our findings, including any recommendations to improve safety, at the conclusion of our investigation.