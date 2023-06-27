Residents recall passengers in shock after fatal Bulwell tram stabbing incident

A man has since been arrested in connection with yesterday’s incident.

However, people living on Lauriston Drive, which is next to the tram stop, have called for more security and better access to the stop for any future emergencies.

One woman said: “Passengers were coming down on to our road from the tram and they were in shock.

Police remained at the scene for several hours and closed off the entrance to the stop on Lauriston Drive

“They were sitting by the road and they looked shocked and frightened.”

Another resident said: “Something needs to be done about access, because the police and emergency services can’t get to it directly.

“They all had to park on our road and go on foot through to where the incident was.

“To be fair, the police were very thorough and they were here for several hours when it happened.

“But there’s always been problems with that stop with people throwing stones over our fences and other incidents and all, because it’s difficult to get down to quickly.”

And one woman said she had not heard what happened, but thought it was ‘very dramatic’ when several police vehicles and ambulances began arriving on the road.

All three agreed better security was needed on the network to prevent incidents like this happening again, something passengers at the stop also agreed with after the network fully reopened again.

One passenger commented: “They need more security, they need police on the tram or at the stops to keep people safe.”

Another said: “There aren’t many guards on the trams now, are there?

“They used to be on there checking tickets but now it’s just the driver, so I’d like to see more staff on the tram to help people when something happens.”

Despite the harrowing incident this week, the woman said she still felt happy to use the tram regularly.

