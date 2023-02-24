Cannabis grow seized and destroyed following police raid at Bestwood address

Officers carried out the warrant in Raymede Drive following intelligence of drug activity at the address.

The City North Operation Reacher team led the planned raid on February 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After forcing entry inside, the electricity supply was quickly found to have been dangerously bypassed.

The large cannabis grow was discovered during a police raid on a Bestwood property

Police then discovered around 40 cannabis plants growing inside the house following a further search.

All the cannabis was seized and destroyed, while police also removed all the equipment used to power the grow as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergeant Zoey Price, of Nottinghamshire Police’s City North Operation Reacher team, said: “We are pleased to have been able to break up this cannabis growing operation.

“Our team regularly carries out proactive warrants like this one, which are all reliant on intelligence we receive of potential criminal activity – in this case relating to drugs.

“Disrupting these illicit practices can play a major role in enabling us to detect the ringleaders, who often exploit vulnerable people to do their dirty work for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The cultivation of cannabis isn’t a victimless crime and can put people in the wider community at genuine risk of harm, with electricity being dangerously bypassed to power grows.

“We obviously don’t want to see this happen, which is why we work so hard to target these types of offenders.

“Anyone who knows anything about drug activity in their area is asked to call the police on 101.